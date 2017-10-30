Damage Control

Management of the Kingsport-based global specialty chemical producer also repeated their conditional expectation for earnings growth during a Friday conference call with Wall Street analysts about the company’s third quarter report.

They expect that earnings per share growth to be solidly at the high end of 10 to 12 percent compared to 2016 “excluding (the) financial impact of the coal gasification incident.”

That incident was an Oct. 4 explosion resulting in “no serious injuries and no impact to the environment,” according to Eastman.

Eastman also avoided a complete shutdown of the Kingsport site.

“This was a significant event and we’re very proud of the actions of our team,” Eastman Board Chair and CEO Mark Costa said in the conference call. “ … Our response to this incident is a superb example of how we deliver superior reliability to our customers and worked to minimize the financial impact it had on earnings … we’ve made excellent progress repairing the facility.”

Costa disclosed the company is bringing in people outside of Tennessee and skilled contractors to get the coal gasification operation rolling again.

Eastman, Costa noted, expects coal gasification production to be operable by year-end, with normal operations resuming in early 2018.

The net financial impact, according to Eastman, is a $50 million-$100 million hit on operating earnings with about $100 million of costs in the fourth quarter partially offset by insurance recovery in the first half of 2018.

Aside from the explosion, Hurricanes Harvey and Irma impacted Eastman operations in Texas and Florida.

“I’m very proud of how the Eastman team came together on a personal level to help their fellow employees with volunteer relief efforts, supplies and personal donations,” Costa said. “Our impacted employees have a long road to recovery and the generosity showed will go a long way toward helping them get back on their feet. I’m also very proud of our employees to minimize the impact of the hurricanes at our sites in the gulf region … thankfully our sites did not sustain significant impact … overall we expect the net impact of these events to be relatively neutral.”

Eastman third quarter operating results showed growth in three of four operating segments and higher revenue compared to third quarter 2016.

“As I have said many times before, we are creating our own growth through innovation and leadership in specialty markets,” Costa stressed. “Our cash engine continues to generate free cash flow as we remain on track to deliver $1 billion in free cash flow in 2017 … we’re returning about $500 million to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends.”

Despite an uncertain global economy, volatile energy costs and challenges in its Fibers segment, Costa noted the company is getting growth from “heritage Eastman” and its acquisitions. He pointed to three specialty products driving earnings: Animal nutrition, protective packaging resin systems, (Eastman Tetrashield) and automotive window films, (Eastman Llumar and Suntek).

Costa also addressed these questions:

As you look across your segments, excluding Fibers, are you seeing trends improve?

“Certainly we’re proud of creating our own growth and growing faster than underlying markets in our specialty businesses this year, we would certainly expect to do the same next year … Europe is solid but not exactly exciting growth, it’s showing some signs of recovery. Asia is growing a bit faster than the rest of the world.”

Could you drill down a bit on the Chinese environmental curtailment?

“On the Chinese front, China has had environmental law on the books for a long time. We’re very encouraged to see they are enforcing these laws and we’re improving the quality of operations in China for the benefit of the environment in China … as well as creating a more competitive level playing field. There’s a number of companies that are not in chemical parks who are facing stricter enforcement … some will move to a chemical park at some point, some may not.”

What other volume trends are you seeing?

“We’re continuing to see volume growth in our premium products, in acoustics and interlayers, we’re seeing double-digit growth. The Tritan growth is still solid, but it’s constrained a little bit.”