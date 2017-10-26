Dr. Jake Bateman: Dentistry roots made a difference

“For me, a career in dentistry just felt right - after I had participated in a variety of shadowing opportunities,” he explained. “I saw that my father enjoyed his life and that he could spend quality time with the family. He was fired up about his profession and had a passion about what he did on a daily basis. All of these aspects were important to me as I began to search for a career.”

Long before choosing a career in dentistry, however, Jake developed other goals.

With a scholarship to Ohio State University for men’s gymnastics, Jake became an outstanding athlete as Big Ten Rookie of the Year, a two-time All-American, and had the honor of being two-time team captain. With dreams of being on the United States Gymnastics Team for the 2012 London Olympics, Jake developed a set of plans that included applying to both dental school as well as The US Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs. Jake deferred his dental school acceptance to pursue an invitation as a resident at The Olympic Training Center. After a year of intensive Olympic training, Jake decided to end his Olympic dreams to pursue his ultimate career of dentistry and returned to Tennessee to begin dental school.

He reflects on how his time as a gymnast impacted his future. Ranked No. 1 clinically in his graduating dental school class, Jake says that being a competitor has always been a part of his spirit.

“In sports, I had to be focused, dedicated to the task at hand, and I had to tune out all distractions. I believe my career in dentistry is very similar to my sports experience. I engage with my patients, must focus on the job that I’m doing, and give 100 percent to improve their quality of life.”

Jake believes that a smile is a “universal language” that can effectively communicate, no matter where you are in the world.

“Everyone understands a smile,” he explained. “I love to take someone’s problem and resolve it, providing a beautiful smile for my patient. That outcome gives me a lot of satisfaction at the end of the day. My wife Laurel, who is a pediatric dentist, and I want to help patients and witness to them through our actions,” he added.

Jake also enjoys giving back to his community by sharing his time and talents with the Kingsport area. He works at Friends in Need, a medical and dental clinic in Kingsport, each week for half a day and also volunteers on the Miles for Smiles Bus, a health and wellness trailer for the Appalachian area.

Lastly, Jake touched on what patients should expect at his office.

“Exceptional care cannot be achieved alone. Our staff is very important to my father and me and is vital to our practice,” Jake explained. “We view each other as a family unit, so it’s important that our team all gets along great and works toward the same goal of outstanding patient care from the time that the patient makes an appointment until their treatment needs are met.”

Jake enjoys seeing each member of his staff make every patient feel welcome and at home.

