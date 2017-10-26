Despite the explosion and two hurricanes, Eastman still expecting earnings growth

KINGSPORT – Eastman Chemical’s expectation to get back on an earnings growth track apparently hasn’t been shaken by an Oct. 4 explosion or two hurricanes.

Eastman Board Chair and CEO Mark Costa touted the global specialty chemical producer’s “excellent” third quarter report to shareholders on Thursday.

“As a result, our expectations for adjusted 2017 EPS (earnings per share) growth have improved to be solidly at the high end of the previously projected range of 10 to 12 percent compared with 2016, excluding the financial impact of the Kingsport operational incident,” Costa said in a release.

A six-year earnings growth streak ended last year.

Eastman noted the explosion, initially characterized as a “process upset,” in the Kingsport site’s coal gasification area disrupted manufacturing operations.

“There were no serious injuries and no impact to the environment,” the Eastman release said of the coal gasification area explosion. “All manufacturing operations have resumed except for coal gasification. Due to the unique advantages of our scale and integration, the company has made excellent progress in repairing the facility and implemented alternate processes to maintain operations of downstream derivative facilities of coal gasification. We expect the coal gasification area to be operable by the end of fourth quarter 2017. This, along with our mitigating actions, is expected to enable full production of acetyl chemicals and derivatives. Normal operations are expected to resume in early 2018.”

Eastman also said the company continues to assess the financial impact of the incident, and added the net impact is expected to reduce operating earnings by between $50 million and $100 million. Costs in fourth quarter 2017 related to the incident are expected to be about $100 million, partially offset by insurance recovery expected in the first half of 2018, Eastman added.

For the third quarter, Eastman announced reported earnings of $2.22 per diluted share versus $1.56 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2016. Adjusted earnings were $2.19 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2017 versus $1.86 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2016.

Sales revenue was $2.4 billion compared to $2.2 billion in 2016’s third quarter.

“Once again, we delivered outstanding year-over-year growth in adjusted EPS (earnings per share), reflecting the strength of our portfolio as well as our ability to leverage solid underlying business conditions for growth. Our specialties continued their strong performance, marked by exceptional growth in Additives & Functional Products,” Costa stressed. “Over the past several weeks, we have also responded with extraordinary professionalism and decisiveness as we faced hurricanes in the U.S. and the coal gasification incident at our Kingsport facility. With both of these challenges, our ability to minimize disruption and reduce impact is a testament to our scale, vertical integration, and the tremendous capability and determination of the Eastman team.”

Hurricane Harvey impacted Eastman’s Texas City manufacturing operation and Hurricane Irma shut down the company’s Latin American headquarters in Miami.

As for the operating segments, sales revenue increased in Additives & Functional Products, Advanced Materials and Chemical Intermediates, but decreased in Fibers.

Eastman said it generated $528 million in cash from operating activities during the third quarter of 2017, primarily due to strong net earnings. Total borrowings decreased $187 million, and share repurchases totaled $100 million during the quarter. In the first nine months of 2017, the company generated cash from operations of more than $1 billion and $573 million of free cash flow (defined as cash from operating activities minus capital expenditures).

In addition, the company returned $498 million to stockholders with $275 million of share repurchases and $223 million of dividends. The company continues to expect to generate approximately $1 billion of free cash flow in 2017.

Eastman’s stock closed on Thursday at about $91 per share, up .45 percent.