Airport Authority OKs Aerospace Park deal

BLOUNTVILLE – Tri-Cities Airport Authority commissioners approved an intergovernmental agreement on Thursday laying out the joint financing plan for Aerospace Park with their Tennessee local government partners.

Aerospace Park is a 160-acre tract on the airport’s southside that needs grading to be ready for aviation-related development and jobs.

Airport officials have predicted the site could produce up to 2,000 jobs.

That grading, according to the agreement, is estimated to cost up to $18 million, and the airport authority intends to issue $8.5 million in bonds and will attempt next year to get the state of Tennessee to kick in another $8.5 million.

The governments of Washington and Sullivan counties, Kingsport, Johnson City and Bristol, Tenn. – the airport’s former owners – have agreed to support those bonds under the agreement. The city of Bristol, Va., another former airport owner, isn’t part of the agreement.

Airport Executive Director Patrick Wilson wants to start moving ground in 2018.

“In a little over a year, meetings with our city managers and county mayors have led to the development of a partnership for the continued funding of the Aerospace Park project,” Wilson told commissioners. “It has received very strong support from those governing bodies, strong approval and several people around this table have played an important role in that.”

The project, said Airport Authority Commissioner Dan Mahoney of Johnson City, has gotten lots of publicity.

“The media has covered it good,” Mahoney said. “ … But it’s just in the last couple of weeks that people are starting to ask ‘What is this Aerospace Park?’ I’d say the rest of you are hearing the same thing … we’ve been talking about this for six to eight months.”

Airport Authority Chairman Jon Smith of Johnson City said all of Northeast Tennessee will benefit from the project.

“We need to do everything we can when we’re talking with our legislators, particularly, and our state entities to let them know how much regional cooperation this took,” Airport Authority Vice Chairman Todd Hensley of Washington County pointed out.

Airport Trade Development Specialist Mark Canty, one of the point men for selling Aerospace Park to the aviation industry, has been going to trade shows to spread the word.

“Who is our competition in Tennessee?” Mahoney asked Canty.

Canty responded: “Once the site is developed, it will be the premier site.”

Northeast State has been partnering with the airport in aviation workforce development.

“Once we get that site, the workforce is going to be the deal maker or deal braker,” Hensley pointed out.

A joint signing event of the agreement between the airport and supporting local governments is scheduled to happen on Nov. 8.