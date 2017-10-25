Kingsport Power tries to speed up decision in power dispute

Kingsport Power, doing business as AEP Appalachian Power, has moved for a temporary injunction against BTES and is asking the Tennessee Public Utility Commission for an expedited decision to resolve their boundary dispute.

As grounds for the request, Kingsport Power says the Sullivan County School System wants to break ground on the new school around January 2018.

“Preparation for said construction and work on the electric delivery system by the electric utility must run hand-in-hand with construction of the school,” Kingsport Power said in the motion for expedited proceedings. “(Kingsport Power) and the school system do not want this dispute to delay the project.”

The Sullivan County Board of Education favors BTES in the dispute

In a memorandum seeking the temporary injunction, Kingsport Power said that within the last three months, BTES has placed a pole and has run power lines across Interstate 81 to the site of the new high school off Airport Parkway.

Kingsport Power contends it has provided power to that tract where the school will be built since 1947. The company says a 1989 agreement signed by executives of each organization agreed BTES would not expand its service area into Kingsport Power territory. Kingsport Power believes it has the “sole and exclusive right” to provide service to the school.

In a separate action, BTES has filed a declaratory judgment action in Sullivan County Circuit Court to condemn Kingsport Power’s service territory at the site.

“The Circuit Court will decide whether this dispute between Kingsport and Bristol proceeds in court or is heard by the agency,” BTES said in a reply filed with the commission. “Therefore BTES reiterates its motion that the commission either dismiss Kingsport’s petition for failure to state a claim or suspend these proceedings pending further action by the Sullivan County Circuit Court.”