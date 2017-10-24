Stetson: 'The deal with Lexington Coal represents a major step forward for Alpha'

Alpha said it closed the sale with funding for the transaction provided by key shareholders under a $150 million credit facility.

Alpha CEO David Stetson said, “The deal with Lexington Coal represents a major step forward for Alpha. The transaction is immediately accretive to Alpha’s business through the elimination of over $70 million of annual cash costs and will allow Alpha to improve its operations and balance sheet to the benefit of all stakeholders. The financing facilitating the transaction was provided by certain of our key shareholders, who were willing to offer very competitive terms and, in doing so, make a further commitment to Alpha’s future.”

Alpha said it will continue to operate 20 mines and nine prep plants in West Virginia, and the company still expects to produce 14 million tons of metallurgical and thermal coal in 2017.

New Lexington Coal CEO Steven Poe noted the conveyance includes approximately 250 permits and bonding representing $192 million.

“Having five mines that are currently in coal production, substantial infrastructure and capital, and an experienced, talented workforce will enable LCC to accelerate reclamation on a five-year timetable with less contingent exposure for the states in which we operate,” Poe said in a news release.

Poe said LCC, based in Lexington, Ky., will mine to reclaim, which will lower the cost of reclamation and will bring in revenue while the company continues to divest isolated assets as markets warrant.

“Our management team knows the properties and permits and has a demonstrated track record of success,” said Poe. “Having 100 million tons of reserves will ensure a long runway for the assets, providing job security and continued opportunities where we operate.”

LCC will receive approximately $199 million in cash and $126 million in installment payments to assist in the fulfillment of bonding, reclamation, water treatment and other obligations, ANR reported.

Stetson called the conveyance a win/win for the regulatory agencies and the communities in which the assets are located. According to Stetson, “LCC is well capitalized to meet its responsibilities to those local communities and to do so years earlier than originally planned. The transaction also eliminates the risks associated with self-bonding, making this a transformational deal for West Virginia.”

Alpha emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy last year.