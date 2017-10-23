Will it check in or out?

At some point we’re going to find out.

The Kingsport Economic Development Board (KEDB) has allocated $7,500 for a downtown hotel feasibility study that is expected to determine whether a developer would want to take on the project.

“This proposal stretches back a couple months,” Kingsport Development Services Director Lynn Tully told KEDB at its October meeting. “ … We’ve worked with several developers trying to bring in a downtown hotel. As part of that, what we found was they really are not going to consider us without a feasibility study.”

The city engaged Charlotte, N.C.-based real estate company Fred Beck and Associates to prepare a study for a hotel within Kingsport’s central business district.

“So it’s looking specifically at a downtown hotel,” said Tully. “ … There are several different sites where it could happen. It could be a renovation of an existing building. That would be something we would encourage.

“The first phase would be an initial look at the numbers. If those numbers don’t look like it’s going to come out with a favorable impression, we can stop the study at that point … if it’s close we would know at least how close we are. If the numbers are very, very good, they will work with us to find a developer.

“They work with Hyatt, Mariott, Holiday Inn, and extended stay and traditional hotels, they would reimburse us if they found a developer.”

The last major downtown hotel was the Downtowner Motor Inn located on the corner of West Center and Shelby Street, according to the city’s Archive at the Kingsport Public Library. The Downtowner opened in 1960 and had 104 rooms. In 1974, the facility was called the Port O’ Kings Motor Inn and Restaurant. In 1981, the motel was known as the Travelers Lodge. Attorney Bobby Tate bought the building during the 1980s and renamed it the Kingsport Inn. It was demolished in the early 1990s.

Downtown Kingsport Association (DKA) Executive Director Melissa Sanders thinks a downtown hotel could be a game changer.

“When I first started this position, one of the first conversations I had with a downtown merchant was regarding the benefits a hotel would bring to our downtown businesses,” she said in an email. “A hotel located in downtown Kingsport would provide support to our small business merchants, restaurants, retailers, residents and the business community as a whole.

“Other conversations I’ve had involve the size of our downtown. How can we capitalize and make the most of 400 acres and 44+ blocks? The addition of a hotel, could be just the ticket.

“I am excited to see what the study brings back. Even just the ‘talk’ of bringing a hotel into the downtown area could really raise the bar for our downtown business retention and recruitment. This could be a really good thing.”

DKA is in the midst of creating a master plan for downtown.

Visit Kingsport Executive Director Jud Teague did not respond for a request for comment for this story.