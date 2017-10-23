In wake of explosions, Eastman, Kingsport plan roundtable discussion to improve communication

These are just some of the likely questions to be discussed at an upcoming roundtable discussion between the Kingsport police and fire departments and Eastman officials.

At approximately 10:40 a.m. on Oct. 4, Eastman experienced what it called a “process startup upset” as the company was performing an equipment swap in its coal gasification operations. The upset caused two explosions and a fire. No major injuries were reported.

Sullivan County EMS and KFD responded with at least seven units, including two engines and 14 firefighters. KPD had as many as 16 police officers on the scene either to provide traffic control or to work as liaisons at the command center.

However, it took nearly two hours before Eastman publicly responded to the explosions with a statement that "a process upset ... created a loud noise and visible plume" and that nearby residents should go indoors and shut off air conditioning.

More than three hours went by before a mass emergency notification system call from city emergency officials informed plant area residents that while there was no chemical release, they should remain indoors.

“There's been a lot of discussions and communications about the situation at Eastman,” Police Chief David Quillin told the Board of Mayor and Aldermen last week. “For police and fire, we want to be as proactive as possible to improve effective communication lines all throughout the city.”

Quillin went on to say the police department has been in constant contact with Eastman officials since the day of the explosion, with the most recent contact taking place Tuesday morning. Quillin noted that fire, police and Eastman officials were talking about holding a roundtable discussion in the next couple of weeks so that everyone could improve the communication process.

As of Friday, a time and place for the roundtable discussion had not determined.

“After multiple conversations, I am confident that Eastman was doing everything they could to effectively address the situation, making safety the first priority. … I had a direct line of communication on the day of the explosion,” Quillin said. “Looking back, was there room for improvement? Sure, any professional organization will always do an honest self-critique to see what could have been done a little different and how/where improvements could be made.”

The Times-News reached out to Eastman to find out when and where the roundtable discussion would be held and if a representative from the newspaper could attend.

Brad Lifford, with Eastman corporate communications, said the company is planning to talk with city and county partners after it finishes gathering facts internally.

“Safety and continuous improvement are core Eastman values. To that end, when Eastman meets with our local emergency responders, we will talk more about how we are working, in close collaboration with all of our community partners, to protect the safety of our employees and our communities,” Lifford said in an email to the Times-News. “Eastman is grateful for the support of emergency responders, members of the community and civic officials as we move this process forward. We will be pleased to inform you of the progress that we make.”