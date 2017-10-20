Want to win a KOSBE Award?

Last year, KOSBE received 31 applications and 11 companies were recognized with the prestigious award for business excellence. This year, contenders also have a chance to be selected to receive bonuses such as logo design, social media consulting, magazine advertisement, co-working space, leadership training, free business oriented memberships and more.

Visit www.kosbeawards.org for the application, rules, sponsorship opportunities, and details.

The regional competition (including Sullivan, Grainger, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins, Washington, Unicoi, Carter, Johnson and Greene County) is open to KOSBE clients, Kingsport Chamber of Commerce members, as well as non-members and the public alike. Any legally established for-profit small business, with fewer than 150 employees and annual sales not to exceed $10 million dollars is eligible. Home-based, online and agriculture businesses are also welcome.

The deadline for entries is 11:59:59 EST on Oct. 31, 2017.

This year, the competition is divided into 12 categories: Locally-owned and operated franchise, new business, young entrepreneur, woman-owned, veteran-owned, “gazelle” business, food excellence, service excellence, manufacturing/fabricating excellence, retail excellence, construction excellence and Impact award

Selections will be made by an expert panel of judges based on each contender’s written application, in-person interview and how well contenders meet the judging criteria: Customer relationship strategy, story of success overcoming adversity, community involvement, financial strength, best practices, marketing creativity and presented strategies for growth. All applicants will have a chance to be selected to receive an award, and or bonus prizes, as decided by the judges.

Aundrea Wilcox, KOSBE executive director, thinks the all-new judge panel is rock solid. She said: “Although we highly value the knowledge and opinions of our past longtime judges, it was definitely time to change things up. A fresh group of judges brings new blood and perspective to our event. This year’s judges bring to the table a variety of experiences related to starting businesses, managing growth, operations, recruiting and managing employees, improving cash flow and profitability, and marketing.”

At a special recognition event on Thursday, December 14 from 6 to 9 p.m., at MeadowView Marriott Convention Center in Kingsport, winners will be revealed. Reception entertainment will be provided by JV Squad (old-school soul and rhythm & blues, with a smidge of southern accent). Prior to the awards ceremony, past KOSBE Award winners Fred Cooper, founder and CEO, Kingsport Book; and Rick Jennings, CFO, Kingsport Book, will be part of a live on-stage interview.

Tickets are $85 per person and must be purchased in advance online, in person at the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, or by calling (423) 392-8811. All ticket sales are final and non-refundable. The public is invited to attend.