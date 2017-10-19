Will there be enough parking at the new city hall?

The move would meet two major goals discussed by city leaders this week: It would present the city in a more logical and accessible way to the public and would allow city employees to be more efficient since so many departments would be under one roof.

Though many more questions remain about the project, two significant ones immediately come to mind – will there be enough parking for the public and what's going to happen to the existing drive-thru at the bank?

According to information provided to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, the Regions Bank building has 76 existing parking spaces. If the drive-thru is re-purposed, an additional 35 spaces (give or take) could be available to visitors.

So that would be about 110 spaces to accommodate the 117 employees who will be working in the building, not counting any visitors to city hall. Of course, folks could park along Broad Street and New Street and walk the block or two to city hall.

Another parking option, which will likely be the case for city employees, is a 72-space parking lot at the corner of Clay and New. This parking lot is part of the Regions deal and has a price tag of $120,000.

The Kingsport Public Library also has 57 parking spaces and Five Points has 77 parking spaces, both easily within walking distance to Regions Bank.

“Until you really see a stream of cars, you don't know how (parking) will work out,” Assistant City Manager for Operations Ryan McReynolds told the BMA this week.

During a presentation earlier this week, McReynolds told the BMA it was not the city's intention to operate a drive-thru at the new city hall. The next day, he clarified this statement by saying the city would not have personnel manning the drive-thru.

But that doesn't necessarily mean there wouldn't be drive-thru service at the new city hall.

In fact, McReynolds said the city is planning to have some type of 24-hour service at the new city hall, likely a kiosk, and it could be inside the building or outside. Or maybe both, he said.

“We're in our pre-planning stage and we can go in any direction with that,” McReynolds said. “We'll use an automated system that will allow 24-hour service, either inside city hall or in a drive-thru.”

So, this could potentially be good news for folks looking to pay their water bill without ever leaving their vehicle.