Economist: Tax reform chances 'very limited'

“I think as far as corporate tax reform goes, you’ve got two different problems,” Silvia told reporters afterward. “One, the Democrats don’t really want to give away a lot to the corporations. The Republicans, especially the Freedom Caucus, doesn’t want a big deficit. When you look at the Congressional Budget Office numbers, those deficit increases are pretty significant. You start cutting taxes in a significant way, then you can probably see a bigger increase in the deficit and that isn’t going to go through in the Congress … You could adopt a territorial system much like the rest of the world, but I think there’s going to be a limit on how much you can lower the tax rate. Maybe you can get it to 30 (percent). The effective corporate tax rate is already about 27 percent.”

When you look at the share of federal taxes paid by income group, Silvia noted rich people pay more taxes.

“The reality is if you’re going to cut the personal income tax, the rich are going to benefit because the rich pay the taxes,” Silvia said. “This is one of the great challenges to any kind of tax reform … people talk about middle income people needing a tax break. Middle income people don’t pay the tax … I think, right now, the easiest thing for Congress and the president to do is actually increase the standard (tax) deduction because that would help here.”

Another large spending issue, Silvia pointed out, is the federal government’s lack of action on entitlements such as Social Security, Medicaid and Medicare.

“When (President) Donald Trump says ‘I’m not going to touch entitlements,’ sorry Donald, that is the problem. That’s what you have to go after. Otherwise, you’re not changing anything,” Silvia stressed. “You can shut down the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) and the Department of the Interior, that’s not going to save you any money.”

As for the U.S. economy, Silvia indicated it’s been “pretty solid,” but only growing at a rate of two percent.

“It’s not what Americans seem to expect as economic growth in the United States,” Silvia said of the growth rate.

Factors that could drag the economy down, Silvia acknowledged, include decreased productivity from not having a skilled workforce and people ages 25 to 54 who are not willing to be in the labor force.

“We still have a very solid economy with no signs of recession,” he concluded. “The economy has picked up a little bit but it is not soaring.”