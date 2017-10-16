In Northeast Tennessee, tourism and economic development go hand-in-hand

Development and tourism officials are marketing the Tri-Cities as a place to call home. A home for businesses and industries to grow with the region. A home for active retirees who want to live in a place with an excellent quality of life. A home for young professionals who want to raise their families in a place that has so much beauty and recreational opportunity.

“Many times, we’ve found that people like to locate were they recreate,” Tennessee Commissioner of Tourism Kevin Triplett, a former Bristol Motor Speedway executive, said earlier this month. “That’s why we partner with the eight counties of the Northeast Tennessee region and the (state) Department of Economic Development.”

Triplett said tourism is a strong industry in itself for the state, one that accounts for $800 million annually in revenues for Northeast Tennessee alone. Two of the top 10 counties in Tennessee in terms of tourism’s impact on the local economy are Sullivan (ranked seventh) and Washington (ranked 10th).

