TOSHA investigating injury accident at Church Hill AGC glass plant

AGC Human Resources Manager Tom Segelhorst said the incident occurred around 10 a.m. and the Church Hill Rescue Squad responded along with Hawkins County EMS.

“We did have an accident here in a loading operation on Saturday,” Segelhorst said. “We had an individual get injured who was immediately transferred to Holston Valley, where he is continuing with his treatment. We contacted the local TOSHA (Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration) office per protocol, and they did come in and do an investigation, which is ongoing. We’re cooperating fully with their investigation.”

Segelhorst did not release the employee’s name and couldn’t verify reports that have been posted on social media stating that the worker was crushed by approximately 3,000 pounds of glass.

“I don’t necessarily agree with that, but I can’t say that one way or another,” Segelhorst said.

Segelhorst added that to his knowledge the employee’s injury is not life-threatening, which is also contrary to unofficial reports made on social media.

“I haven’t seen what anyone has posted (on social media), quite frankly, so I can’t comment on that,” he said. “The individual is away from work. It was serious enough to keep him out of work.”

On Tuesday, the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development confirmed that TOSHA is investigating the AGC accident, but did not provide many details.

TDLWD Director of Communications Chris Cannon told the Times-News that when TOHSA was notified about the incident, an investigator was dispatched to the plant to determine what circumstances led to the accident.

“TOSHA will conduct and complete a thorough investigation into the accident,” Cannon said. “The agency typically surveys the scene, reviews company records and procedures and conducts interviews during its investigations.

“A workplace injury investigation can take between six and eight weeks to complete. TOSHA does not release preliminary information before its investigations are completed. When the final report is submitted, the investigation is then open for public review.”