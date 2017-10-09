New Kingsport retail space moving forward

The Kingsport Economic Development Board (KEDB) has approved a $200,000 incentive to help pay for access to Allandale Crossing that will take up approximately 14.5 acres of the old armory property on Stone Drive.

“They have placed a turn lane on Stone Drive,” Chris McCartt, Kingsport assistant city manager for administration, told KEDB at a recent meeting. “What is going in right now is a secondary ingress/egress that will tie into Netherland Inn Road. Why is that important? From the city’s and a traffic management standpoint, we often look at the level of service that an intersection has … it is very important to have a high level of service … we believe the improvements will lead to attracting quality tenants for our city. It will also be important for the overall traffic management there. It will allow growth to occur, not only on this site but also through redevelopment.”

The current plan for the property includes sites for restaurants, a convenience store, a retail building and a coffee store. In addition, residential condominium units are a possibility on the site, and an adjacent five acres on Stone Drive are available for future development. The first phase will include the entrance roads and interconnecting roadways.

The site had been purchased by KEDB, then was resold in 2015 to what is now WSD Group, consisting of principals Todd East, a Kingsport attorney, and developers Danny and Carla Karst. They have been clearing this site and doing demolition work to prepare it for future commercial development.

WSD Group chose the name Allandale Crossing because it feels the property is the gateway into Kingsport from Hawkins County.

City of Kingsport estimates indicate the property will bring in nearly $90,000 a year in property and sales taxes after its initial development.

“It’s a very conservative estimate,” McCartt said of the tax revenue figures. “In less than three years, they will be able to pay back that ($200,000) investment.”

The Powell, Tenn.-based Weigel’s convenience store chain has committed to locate at Allandale Crossing and hopes to build eight to 10 new locations in the Tri-Cities, according to Weigel’s Chairman and CEO Bill Weigel. The Allandale Crossing store will be a “Gen 3” version expected to include kiosks that allow customers to order from touch screen computers.

“We hope sometime next year to get started in Kingsport,” Weigel said. “… We’ll be looking at several locations in Kingsport, Johnson City and Bristol. We’re looking forward to it. … We think it will be a good market for us. … The folks have been very nice to us.”

McCartt told KEDB that after Allandale Crossing’s first phase, the WSD Group expects to again approach KEDB for a second phase incentive.

“Reedy Creek Terrace and Kingsport Pavilion (retail locations that both got incentive funds) proved to be very successful and we believe this one will as well,” McCartt noted.