Eastman's post-explosion earnings expectations

Regarding full-year 2017 earnings expectations, underlying business conditions in the third quarter were strong across the company and are expected to continue into the fourth quarter, the company said in a prepared release.

“In addition, the financial impact of recent hurricanes in the U.S. is expected to be neutral, with varying impacts by segment,” the release said. “As a result, the company expects to be toward the high end of the previously projected range of 10 to 12 percent adjusted EPS (earnings per share) growth in 2017 compared with 2016 excluding the financial impact of the Kingsport operational incident.”

Eastman said there were no serious injuries and no impact to human health or the environment as a result of the explosion which the company referred to as a “process upset.”

All areas of the manufacturing facility are returning to normal operations except coal gasification operations, according to Eastman.

“The company is putting alternate processes in place to maintain operations of all downstream derivative facilities of coal gasification as repairs are being made,” the release noted. “While the company continues to assess the financial impact of the incident including the applicability of property and business interruption insurance, the incident is preliminarily expected to impact operating earnings by between $50 and $100 million, mostly in fourth quarter 2017.”

“The Eastman team responded decisively and with great professionalism to both the operational incident and the recent hurricanes,” said Mark Costa, board chair and CEO. “These hallmarks of Eastman’s culture are enabling us to begin the process of safely and expeditiously returning to normal operations. We are committed to being a reliable supplier and we greatly appreciate the support of our customers through these events. We also deeply appreciate the support we have received from first responders, our local communities, and many others.”