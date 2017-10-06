Don't feel like going to the supermarket? Food City will now come to you

The program is made possible through a joint partnership between the local retail supermarket chain and Instacart, a nationwide on-demand grocery delivery service.

To take advantage of the convenient new service, shoppers simply need to visit the website at foodcitydelivers.com or download the Instacart App to fill their virtual carts with their favorite items, including fresh produce, top quality meats and everyday essentials. Their order will be delivered to their doorstep, often in as little as an hour, according to Food City.

During the online checkout process, customers will be prompted to enter their Food City ValuCard number to take advantage of added savings and ValuPoints and to choose a delivery window ranging from within one or two hours up to seven days in advance.

Their personal Instacart shoppers will do the rest.

“Food City is committed to providing our loyal customers with the best products and services possible,” Steven C. Smith, the retailer’s president and chief executive officer, said in a release. “Our Food City GoCart curbside pickup continues to be very popular, and we’re excited to have the opportunity to work with a great partner like Instacart to expand our e-commerce options to include the added convenience of home delivery.”

The new service provides Food City shoppers with the flexibility to continue to receive the top-quality products they enjoy when shopping in person, with the added convenience of same-day delivery straight to their doorstep.

“Instacart’s expansion across the heartland of America, to meet the goal of serving 80 percent of American households by 2018, is driven by partnerships with the nation’s best retailers like Food City,” said Andrew Nodes, Instacart’s vice president, retail accounts. “There is a clear demand for high-quality grocery delivery. Food City and Instacart are partnering to meet that demand in the Tri-Cities area.”

To celebrate the new partnership, Instacart is offering Food City shoppers $20 off their first order of $35 or more — plus a free first-time delivery — when they enter the code HELLOKINGSPORT at checkout (offer expires 11/28/17).