Kingsport's response to explosions at Eastman's 'city within a city'

The Kingsport Fire Department responded to the incident while simultaneously responding to a structure fire call on Jack White Drive, according to KFD Public Education and Information Officer Barry Brickey.

“The response to Eastman involved the following apparatus: Engine 1, Fire Rescue 12, Engine 2, C 3 (Deputy Chief), Safety Officer, Rehab Unit, HAZ MAT 7. Fourteen KFD firefighters responded. Eighteen additional personnel were called in to add staffing to the remaining engines, to provide coverage for the city,” Brickey said in an email. “KFD personnel assisted the Eastman Fire Department throughout the night and into this morning. KFD personnel were relieved in a rotating basis with the additional staffing. Today, KFD Engine 7 and Sullivan County EMS are on site at Eastman providing services if needed for any emergencies inside the plant.”

Kingsport Police Department Public Information Officer Tom Patton, in a separate email, said the KPD had as many as 16 police officers on the scene either to provide traffic control or to work as liaisons at the command center. Four additional dispatchers were called in to assist with the fielding of calls. The city’s Mass Emergency Notification System was activated twice. The first message recommended a shelter-in-place advisory for a quarter-mile radius around the scene of the incident, while the second message gave an all clear.

“Between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. yesterday, there were 241 incoming calls fielded at the Kingsport Emergency Communications Center, which is a marked increase over what we would normally see during that time frame on a typical day,” Patton said. “Most of those calls were not to 911, but rather to their non-emergency lines, and were from people asking informational questions about the incident.

“Eastman Chemical Co. is basically a ‘city within a city’ and is self-sufficient in many aspects. They have their own fire department, their own ambulance, their own hospital, their own site security, and their own corporate communications. For the most part and with very few exceptions, Eastman calls the shots on Eastman property. When city resources are requested, we typically, again, with very few exceptions, are there only in a supporting role. In incidents of significant magnitude such as the one yesterday, city of Kingsport public safety personnel are largely dependent upon the timely dissemination of facts from Eastman personnel. This is obviously important for the safe and effective deployment of our personnel and resources, but also so that we can then forward basic, yet critical, information to the public, not only for their safety, but also to reduce unnecessary panic and alarm.”

Patton, in a separate email, also noted the section of Jared Drive that borders Eastman is still closed at the company’s request and will remain so until sometime Friday at the earliest.

Eastman’s first media advisory about the “process upset” in the coal gasification area of its Kingsport manufacturing site went out more than an hour after the explosions. It referenced “around 10 a.m.” as the time of the incident.

When asked for follow-up information on Thursday, Eastman spokesman Brad Lifford had this reply: “We don’t plan on any additional interviews today, as we have no new updates to share as of yet, not since yesterday evening’s news conference. Soon as we have an update, we’ll send your way.”

The incident happened on the 57th anniversary of a deadly 1960 blast that killed 16 employees.

An update, sent Wednesday evening, said this: “About 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday, October 4, 2017, Eastman experienced a process startup upset as we were performing an equipment swap in our coal gasification operations that caused two explosions and a fire.

“We realize an event such as this causes concern to our employees, their families and our community neighbors and we truly appreciate everyone’s cooperation as we work to determine exactly what happened and the cause. Safety is a top priority for Eastman, and the company has robust safety processes in place to protect our employees, community and environment in the occurrence of an unplanned event.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we issued a shelter in place for our near neighbors and our employees and contractors. The shelter in place has now been lifted. All personnel at Eastman’s Kingsport site are doing a tremendous job in responding to today’s events. There were no injuries beyond first aid and the company anticipates no impact to human health or the long-term impact to the environment as a result of this incident.

“We continue to assess the impact to operations and to the business. Some operations at the Kingsport site were idled following the event as a precaution; however, unaffected areas are now in the process of safely restarting. We are currently assessing the impact to coal gasification operation and the acetyl stream.”

In an update sent Thursday, Eastman thanked first responders and said the company is developing a plan to repair the facility where the coal gasification incident happened.

David Golden, Eastman’s senior vice president, chief legal and sustainability officer and corporate secretary, called the injuries that did require first aid “scrapes.”

“Some … fell down and scraped themselves,” he explained at Wednesday’s media briefing. “We have a process in place to make sure we have a quick head count and (the people needing treatment) was in single digits.”

Golden also explained why air conditioning units at company facilities and nearby neighbors needed to be shut down during the shelter-in-place order.

“Usually an HVAC system works where it’s pulling air from the outside,” Golden told reporters. “Had there been some sort of emission that affected them it would be better to keep it outside. … I was sheltered as well. It seems long. In an event like that we want to be triply sure … that we haven’t run into something. … We err on the side of caution.”