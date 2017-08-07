For the record

Her family, not developer Stewart Taylor, owns the land in the area of Tri-Cities Crossing where Meade Tractor plans to put its corporate headquarters.

She’s got the old handwritten deeds to prove it.

The land, she said, has been in her family since the 1940s -- long before Interstates 81 and 26 were brought through the area. It was known as Horse Creek Farms.

Real estate agent John Moody, an affiliate broker with Blue Ridge Properties, worked out the deal to bring Meade Tractor to that property, Rich and Moody confirmed in an interview held at Rich’s home in Rock Springs.

A Kingsport Chamber of Commerce news release on the deal did not mention Rich’s or Moody’s involvement.

When asked if there was a working relationship between them and Taylor, who has been marketing the Tri-Cities Crossing property, Rich responded: “We’re working to sell our land.”

How much of your land are we talking about?

“Two hundred and sixtyish (acres),” Rich replied.

What is it you want to tell the public that we haven’t reported?

“The (Times-News) article was all about Stewart and kudos for Meade Tractor coming over there,” she responded. “I don’t think you realize how many people made contact with us saying ‘That’s really a disappointment the way it was written.’ Stewart had nothing to do with that. John (Moody) did it.”

How long had you been working on the deal?

“I had been working with (Meade Tractor) for about five, six, seven years,” Moody said. “It was for about 10 acres.”

So you’re still looking to sell more land, is that correct?

“We’ll just wait and see what comes,” Rich said. “We’re open to whatever. John is the one who did that.”

Are you satisfied with the Meade deal?

“(Meade Tractor President) Chuck (Meade) is doing a great job,” Rich said. “He’s got a vision that is going to work out there.”

Ground was recently broken for the development. A $4 million-plus investment, the location is expected to employ more than 30 people and open in early 2018. The facility, the chamber said, will accommodate all corporate offices and its Tri-Cities Construction store. Meade Tractor is a John Deere dealer. The chamber release added the company has plans for expansion opportunities in the future.

Meade Tractor began operations in 2010 with the purchase of a John Deere dealership in Abingdon, Va. During the past seven years, Meade Tractor has expanded and currently has 18 locations across Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina, Kentucky and West Virginia. The company recently announced an acquisition in Kentucky that will add another four stores for a total of 22 locations. The company is controlled by members of the Meade family, who were all born and raised in Coeburn and currently reside in the Tri-Cities area.

What else would you like the public to know?

At this point, Rich showed some historic photos of her property on the wall in her home. “Before the interstate came through, my mother had these pictures made,” she said. “ … There’s a house that was torn down … this barn was torn down and I have furniture and wood all throughout my house made from that, reclaimed wood … this was before Colonial Heights was developed … you can see the old Summerville Road … my granddaddy had this land for years … we had tobacco, we had cattle, we had a garden that could feed three fourths of Sullivan County. To say I was glad to go back to school in September was an understatement. I got tired of putting up beans and corn … I think it’s time when something is written about Tri-Cities Crossing, if it’s Stewart’s land, have at it. But if it’s our land, it needs to be written with us in mind.”