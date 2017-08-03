Sunset Digital clears hurdle in bid to purchase BVU OptiNet

On Wednesday night, the Virginia Coalfield Coalition voted to approve the transfer of a tower backhaul contract from BVU to Sunset Digital. According to a press release, it was the last local approval requiring board action for the purchase of BVU’s Internet service, called OptiNet, to move forward.

“In tonight’s vote, the VCC board of directors approved the purchase of OptiNet by Sunset and approved the operation of the VCC network assets by Sunset,” said Jeff Mitchell, attorney for Sunset Digital Communications, in the release.

Sunset has offered BVU $50 million for the purchase of the OptiNet division. The purchase includes all assets and equipment, which includes existing towers currently owned and operated by BVU.

The sale would save 75 BVU jobs and create and additional 50 jobs. Those new jobs will consist of installing and providing broadband internet coverage to rural Southwest Virginia, the release stated.

Sunset Digital CEO Paul Elswick praised the vote.

“Sunset has made several concessions and offerings that will benefit the entire region in order to get the approval of the VCC,” he said. “We are grateful for the trust these entities have put in us to now move forward with our plan to expand broadband accessibility to Southwest Virginia. It will create more jobs, more opportunities and stronger future for our home region."