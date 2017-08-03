Hawkins students complete summer internship at ZF TRW

This was the second year that the plant and county schools have partnered to offer paid internships through LEAP (Labor and Education Alignment Program).

To be considered for the program, a student must have an overall GPA of 2.5 or higher; complete a high school math course (preferably Algebra I) with a B grade or better; have no more than 4 days absent from school in the last school year; and preferably be involved in the Career Readiness Certificate or Dual Enrollment programs.

Following an application and interview process, three students were chosen including recent Cherokee graduate Raiden Evans, rising Cherokee senior Gabe Stowe and rising Volunteer senior Neisha French.

Upon completing the program Monday, each intern was asked for a report on “what they had learned” during their assignments.

Stowe, who interned in the Manufacturing Engineering Department, said his big project was to collect and analyze data to decrease the cycle time on a work cell.

French, who worked in the Quality Department, shared the importance of problem solving skills and the need for good communications within, and across, teams.

Evans was assigned to the Rack and Ball Nut Department and worked closely with Six Sigma “Blackbelt” Lesley Hanna.

Evans reported his main project was to revise the Rack and Ball Nut data collection process to move operators from reporting their downtime on paper to reporting via touch screen.

Hawkins County Director of Schools Steve Starnes asked the students for input on how their high school classes either assisted them or could be improved to better prepare them for work.

Students responded that their math classes were sufficient, identified strong skills in Microsoft Excel as important, and voiced a need for teaching problem solving skills in high school.

All three students commented that the internship was a valuable learning opportunity. They stated they learned about managing a business using metrics, being on time for work, the process for improving machine cycle time and the importance of verbal and written communications.

ZF TRW Quality Systems engineer James Hawes said he was impressed by the students’ initiative, energy and positive attitudes.

ZF TRW plant manager Pat Messer praised the students for their presentations and contributions during the summer.

Evans will begin attending Princeton University this fall.

Stowe and French will return to their high school studies with Stowe continuing a part-time work assignment with ZF TRW.

ZF TRW’s Rogersville plant manufacturers hydraulic and electric steering gear components for the automotive industry.