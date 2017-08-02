HMG Primary Care comes to Rogersville

Providing care at the Rogersville location will be Family Nurse Practitioners Laura Evans and Heather Campbell.

Evans received her Bachelor of Science in nursing from East Tennessee State University. She then attended the University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center in Memphis, where she received her Master of Science in nursing and was honored with the Faculty Award for Highest Scholastic Average. She previously practiced at First Medical in Rogersville.

Campbell received her Bachelor of Science in nursing from King University. She then attended the Frontier Nursing University in Hyden, Ky., where she received her Master of Science in nursing.

Providing primary care services on a walk-in or by appointment basis with on-site X-ray, HMG Primary Care of Rogersville is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The clinic opened Monday.

For more information or to schedule an appointment with HMG Primary Care of Rogersville, call (423) 272-6800 or visit www.holstonmedicalgroup.com.