Why Eastman's bottom line is getting better

“As I have said many times before, we are creating our own growth through innovation and leadership in specialty markets,” Costa said Friday in a conference call with Wall Street analysts.

Those high-margin innovation specialty products, Costa touted, include Eastman’s TRĒVA™ engineering bioplastic, Saflex® glass technology and Impera™ performance resins for tires.

“We expect to deliver approximately 70 percent of our earnings from these high quality specialty businesses,” Costa announced. “ … We’re committed to using every lever we have in this uncertain environment and returning free cash flow to stockholders.”

In releasing the Kingsport-based company’s second quarter financial report on Thursday, Costa announced earnings growth expectations have improved to 10-12 percent compared with 2016 versus a previously announced 8-12 percent.

Eastman, which did not deliver a seventh straight year of earnings growth in 2016, reported higher revenue and better operating earnings during the quarter compared to second quarter 2016.

“We made great progress in executing our strategy with second quarter operating results consistent with our expectations,” Costa said. “The results demonstrate the strength of our specialty portfolio with continued volume growth of premium products in Advanced Materials and Additives and Functional Products (business segments) … we’ve done a great job implementing price increases to offset higher raw materials cost … we will see more benefit of these actions as we move into the second half of this year ... we feel 10 to 12 percent is very balanced if you do the math ... we feel very good about the range with all these moving parts.”

Costa also pointed to the company’s across-the-board market development in assembling products for transportation, building and construction, consumables, durable goods and animal nutrition and crop protection.

Eastman, Costa added, returned approximately $320 million to shareholders in the first half of the year through share repurchases and dividends, and remains on track to deliver $1 billion of free cash flow during the year.

Costa listed the company’s so-called “near-term headwinds” as uncertain economic growth, volatile raw material and energy costs and ethylene prices, and challenges in its Fibers segment where revenue has declined.

Eastman Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Curt Espeland reported the company is still trying to sell its excess ethylene at Longview, Tex., along with other olefin commodities.

“We are trying to find a mutually agreeable transaction,” Espeland told analysts. “Given the current environment, these negotiations are taking a little longer than expected.”

Espeland also pointed out the company’s cost management actions expect to deliver about $100 million in reductions. “This includes labor, site optimization, energy efficiency, etc.,” he said. “Because of that, roughly 75 percent of reduction is in that manufacturing supply chain area ... we feel very good about that ... we’re making investments in market development, commercial and the tech service capability. In addition, we’re using some these cost savings to make some changes in our cost structure that will affect 2018 and beyond ... we’re having to spend some money working on our taxes (the company listed a tax rate of 20 percent in its second quarter report).” Eastman has switched out contractors as part of the cost management practices.

