Turquoise Boutique celebrates another milestone

This hands-on mom who raised four children in Grundy, Va., decided that she wasn’t about to sit and brood in her empty nest. In fact, she shared with her husband that she’d always wanted a boutique and together they set about to make her dream a reality.

“I was always good at dressing people,” Keta shared. “I would pick out garments and they would buy whatever I selected for them. With my three daughters and my daughter-in-law, they never returned anything I got for them so I knew I had a knack for style.”

At a birthday party attended by Kathy Richards, a local small business coach, Keta shared her vision and promptly made an appointment to explore her opportunities in downtown Kingsport. “I fell in love with downtown Kingsport,” she explained.

Keta began to make lists of the fashion styles that she liked and started visiting markets to see what was available for her potential clients. With her husband and son working on her business plan and Keta researching markets and products, she began to get closer to bringing her dream to fruition.

Seattle was the first market that she attended. “It was a great experience,” Keta said. “I found many exclusive things that I hoped my clients would love.” She chose Bohemian designs, yoga clothing, and stylish dresses that aren’t carried by anyone else in the area. In fact, her lines are zip-code protected which means that no other boutique in her zip code can carry the same things that she does. This gives her clients garments that are unique and special. Keta has exclusive lines and orders only 4 to 6 pieces in varying sizes. “I know my clients so well that when I see particular fashions, I know that they will love them so I order with my customers in mind.”

Keta has become friends with many of the designers whose fashions she carries. One of her favorites has designed a special dress called the “Keta” which she will have in her boutique in October.

“It’s just a special feeling when these professionals respect my fashion sense and talents enough to name a garment after me,” she shared with a smile.

How did the Turquoise Boutique get its name? Keta was in yoga class and when her instructor told the participants to think about places that made them happy she immediately thought of the turquoise waters in the Caribbean. So the name was born. Her logo has special meaning as well. In spring of 2014 when she was preparing to open her boutique, a small dove made a nest at her home just outside the screen door on her porch. “She had the most beautiful turquoise eyes,” Keta explained, “so I knew that this was the name and logo for my brand.” She also looked up the meaning of turquoise and the definition suited her personality perfectly. Her dear friend, Peggy Cox Barnett, painted a sign which now hangs proudly in the boutique.

For her third anniversary celebration, Keta has something very special planned for her clientele.

“Many of my clients have said over the years that they’d like to get into my closet,” she said with a laugh, “so for our anniversary on July 31, we’re going to open in the evening. I’ll be offering some of my personal clothing for sale with all proceeds going to local animal shelters.”

Keta’s adventure has “never been about money,” she adds. “I enjoy making women feel good about themselves. Today’s woman has a lot of challenges so I strive to help them feel comfortable in their own skin. I use my gifts to help them choose a wardrobe that embraces the true beauty in them.”

With a faith-based attitude, dynamic personality and a talent for making women feel good about how they look, Keta Hawley and the Turquoise Boutique is the ideal place for the women in Kingsport to begin their journey into a more confident and stylish look.