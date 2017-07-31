Dr. Timothy Martin prepares for retirement, new adventures

“I truly appreciate the confidence of my patients and I have felt the awesome responsibility that goes along with that confidence to continually learn the practice of dentistry,” says Dr. Martin. “I have enjoyed my career in dentistry immensely and would choose it again. I am looking forward to not having every day scheduled, but I certainly will miss my co-workers and my patients.”

Dr. Tim Martin grew up in Kingsport and met his wife Linda in the Dobyns-Bennett High School band. He attended the University of Tennessee and the University of Tennessee College of Dentistry. Together, he and his wife Linda, a dental hygienist, worked side-by-side for many years at Martin Dentistry. Dr. Martin refers to Linda as his “head cheerleader.” Everyone needs an encourager and she has always been his.

Dr. Martin’s son Kevin also became a dentist and has been with the “family” practice for 14 years. He will take over the practice upon his father’s retirement. Dr. Martin says, “I am excited that my patients will be in such good hands. Kevin is an excellent dentist and he recently was honored with the Tennessee Dental Association award for the most continuing education hours in a year by any dentist in the state of Tennessee.” Kevin will be joined in practice by Dr. Perry Joiner and Dr. Brad Anderson.

Tim and Linda Martin also have two other children. Andy is vice-president of a construction company, which builds homes, in Murfreesboro. Lindsay is assistant director of operations in the M.B.A. Admissions office at Duke University.

Throughout his professional career, Dr. Martin has strived to be a life-long learner. He was the second dentist in the state of Tennessee to become board certified in the emerging field of dental sleep medicine. He has worked closely with physicians to treat patients with sleep apnea using an oral appliance. Dr. Martin says, “I particularly appreciate Dr. Bob Rosser for helping me develop my dental sleep medicine practice. I could not have done it without him.” Dr. Martin continues to be the only board-certified dentist in dental sleep medicine east of Nashville.

In 2003, Dr. Tim Martin was selected as a Fellow of the American College of Dentists, an organization made up of 3.5 percent of the dentists nationwide. He is very grateful for the friendship and mentorship of the late Dr. Bob Montgomery who nominated him as a Fellow.

Upon retirement, Dr. Martin and his wife plan to travel, first to Yellowstone National Park and the Grand Tetons. They are Master Gardeners and plan to enjoy spending time in their garden. For the next year, they will participate as two of 5,000 participants in a study of healthy living in the Healthy Living Program at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. Dr. Martin will also volunteer as a dentist with the Appalachian Miles for Smiles.

He says, “My goal is to work with a pulmonologist, Dr. Joe Smiddy, to pioneer a low-cost, yet-effective way to provide an oral appliance to treat sleep apnea for patients in remote areas and deliver it from a mobile dental clinic. I have not seen that done anywhere in the country.”