Eastman: Earnings growth expectations have improved

The performance measures at Kingsport-based Eastman Chemical Co. improved dramatically in its second quarter financial report released on Thursday.

“Given the strength of our first half results and our confidence in the actions we are taking to deliver growth despite the challenges we face, our expectations for adjusted 2017 EPS (earnings per share) growth have improved to 10-12 percent compared with 2016 versus the previous 8-12 percent,” Eastman Board Chair and CEO Mark Costa said in a release.

The global specialty chemical company announced earnings of $2.00 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2017 versus $1.71 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2016. Adjusted earnings were $1.98 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2017 versus $1.68 per diluted share for the same period last year. Revenue for the quarter was $2.41 billion compared to $2.29 billion in the second quarter of 2016.

“We delivered 18 percent year-over-year growth in adjusted EPS, demonstrating the robustness of our portfolio, the strength of our transformation and the value of our integration,” said Costa. “Our innovation-led strategy resulted in strong revenue growth driven by continued volume growth in our specialty businesses, and we increased selling prices in our intermediates business. We continue to demonstrate the strength of our portfolio in this slow growth global economy and remain confident in the sustainability of our strong cash flows.”

Sales revenue increased in the Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials and Chemical Intermediates segments, while it declined in the Fibers segment.

Eastman generated $431 million in net cash from operating activities during this year’s second quarter, compared to $494 million during the same period last year. The company reported share repurchases totaled $100 million in second quarter 2017. Priorities for uses of available cash include payment of the quarterly dividend, repayment of debt, funding targeted growth initiatives and repurchasing shares, according to Eastman.

Commenting on the outlook for full-year 2017, Costa said: “During the first half of the year, we delivered strong EPS growth, and we expect our innovative, high-margin products to continue to drive compelling growth in what remains an uncertain global business environment. Disciplined cost management and capital allocation are also expected to continue contributing to earnings growth, helping to offset challenges in Fibers and ethylene prices.”

Eastman’s stock closed at $85.02 per share on Thursday, down about 4 percent.

For more go to www.eastman.com.