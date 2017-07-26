JennChem to expand ops in Russell, 40 jobs

The conveyor system structures will target the mining, automotive, aviation, construction, electronics and transportation industries.

JENNMAR companies also operate Virginia facilities in Giles and Tazewell counties. McAuliffe said Virginia successfully competed against Pennsylvania and West Virginia for JennChem's conveyor belt expansion that will create 40 new jobs.

"Growing the advanced manufacturing industry is integral to building the new Virginia economy, and JennChem's decision to grow its operations in the commonwealth is evidence our efforts are working," McAuliffe said.

"The JENNMAR family of companies have been important corporate partners and employers for more than 20 years, enriching Southwest Virginia's rebounding economy and adding valuable jobs. We look forward to continuing this strong partnership among JennChem, Russell County and the commonwealth."

JennChem designs, develops and manufactures chemical roof support, rock stabilization and ventilation sealing products including mine seals and non-metal structural cribs, grouts, sealants and insulating resins and foams. JENNMAR is a global, family owned set of companies and an industry leader in ground control technology for the mining and tunneling industries.

"JennChem's decision to invest in Russell County is a great win for the county and a testimony to the dedicated work force and assets in Southwest Virginia that encouraged JennChem to once again choose the commonwealth," said state Secretary of Commerce & Trade Todd Haymore.

The Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA) approved a loan up to $1.5 million to the Russell County Industrial Development Authority to purchase and upgrade a building for the project. McAuliffe approved a $100,000 Commonwealth's Opportunity Fund grant and the Virginia Tobacco Commission approved $215,000 to support employee training activities.