Meade Tractor breaks ground on Kingsport headquarters

And now, the company has planted the flag on its new headquarters in the Tri-Cities Crossing in Kingsport.

“We chose the Kingsport/Tri-Cities Crossing area as our new corporate headquarters based on the excellent proximity for the Tri-Cities market and the potential for growth with access to two interstates,” Meade Tractor President Chuck Meade said. “We have locations in Nashville, Louisville and Knoxville, but we chose Kingsport and the Tri-Cities market as our headquarters based on the region’s excellent work force, quality of living, along with the city of Kingsport’s support.”

Officials with Meade Tractor, the city of Kingsport, the Chamber of Commerce and the economic development board held a ground-breaking ceremony Monday morning at the site of the new headquarters.

The new headquarters will be a $4-million-plus investment, located on a 10-acre site at Tri-Cities Crossing (on the north side of Interstate 81 at the Interstate 26 intersection). The nearly 25,000-square-foot facility will employ more than 30 people and is scheduled to open in February 2018.

Meade said the building will accommodate all corporate offices and its Tri-Cities Construction store.

To help make the project a reality, the company is receiving a PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) incentive through the Kingsport Economic Development Board. The PILOT comes out to an incentive of $365,992 for 10 years.

Meade Tractor began operations in 2010 with the purchase of a John Deere dealership in Abingdon. During the past seven years, Meade Tractor has expanded and currently has 18 locations across Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina, Kentucky and West Virginia.

The company sells equipment for residential, agricultural and commercial uses, including mowers, tractors, utility vehicles, wheel loaders and excavators.

Meade Tractor recently announced an acquisition in Kentucky that will add another four stores for a total of 22 locations. The company is controlled by members of the Meade family, who were all born and raised in Coeburn and currently reside in the Tri-Cities area.