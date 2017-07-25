Kingsport Primary Care welcomes Dr. Scott McLain

“As I drove into Kingsport, Bays Mountain was beautiful and just stuck with me wherever I went,” Dr. McLain explained. He enjoyed the friendly family atmosphere, the close-knit medical community, and the natural beauty of Kingsport.

Being raised by parents who were both committed to helping other people around them, Dr. McLain knew early on that the profession he entered would have to be one that helped people and made them feel better about themselves. When one of his five brothers chose medicine, Dr. McLain decided that he would pursue a career in law. After one year at Louisiana State University, Dr. McLain knew that law was not his calling.

“I decided that I was definitely not the argumentative type,” he explained. “I knew I should be helping people instead of arguing.”

When Kingsport Primary Care was seeking a leading physician, Dr. McLain knew that he wanted to return to Kingsport.

“We have a great staff and providers that listen and treat people like they want to be treated themselves,” he said. “And I take my time with patients and listen and communicate with them. That’s the key to providing exceptional service to our patients.”

In Dr. McLain’s opinion, remaining humble makes it easier to relate to his patients. “I listen to each and every concern of the patients as if it were mine,” he shared. “This attitude helps me to focus on the patient and the treatment that will make their quality of life better.”

Dr. McLain also believes that being part of a strong and efficient team makes the difference in the quality of care provided to patients.

“That’s the lost part of healthcare today,” Dr. McLain said. “Good care for patients requires that everyone works together for the good of the patient. When you put the patient first, everything else falls into place.”

For the last five years, Dr. McLain has worked as Supervisory Medical Director of Federal Government Hospitals with the rebuilding of ERs, helping them uphold CMS credentialing, organizing the pharmacy, lab, PT and radiology departments for better efficiency, and developing staffing for under-served areas. Through these experiences Dr. McLain explains, “I learned a lot about working well with other people and getting people to work together as a unified team with the same objectives. I work to bring out the strength of each staff employee to develop innovative and creative solutions that optimize better health care for everyone.”

His business awareness and leadership have guided him to building successful health care facilities throughout his career. During his 17 years as a physician, Dr. McLain has been committed to creating a legacy of putting the “Family” back into Family Practice.

Kingsport Primary Care, located at 1526 Bridgewater Lane in Kingsport, is hosting a meet-and-greet for Dr. Scott McLain from 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, and Thursday, July 27. No appointment is necessary.

In addition to primary care, Kingsport Primary Care also provides a number of ancillary services, including allergy testing and injections, bone density scans, ultrasounds, echocardiograms/carotid ultrasound imaging, ABIs, spirometry tests and more. Additionally, an outpatient lab facility and a vein clinic are located next door to the office.

Kingsport Primary Care’s excellence has not gone unnoticed. The facility was one of 15 in the region to be recognized for quality of care by United Healthcare in 2015.

Kingsport Primary Care is now taking new patients and accepts all insurance. To schedule an appointment, call 423-246-0033. You can also visit them online.