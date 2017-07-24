Lights, camera, action

That’s a big part of the business model of NCG Cinema, which opened its multiple-screen movie operation in the Fort Henry Mall on Friday.

“Our business model is purely making the movie experience something that is enjoyable and affordable,” NCG President Jeff Geiger said before the operation’s ribbon-cutting. “I feel like that ticket prices have continued to go up and up, and we try to do everything that is possible to keep ticket prices as affordable as possible, and concessions as affordable as possible. Our business tries to generate volume of customers. Our evenings will be $8 and $6 matinees. Tuesdays are $5 specials … people want to know they didn’t get taken.”

NCG expanded the operation’s lobby to give it a more open look. There’s also improved digital displays, projectors and sound systems. The theater also has new ceilings, paint, flooring, lighting, restrooms and signage. There’s a “pick three” food and beverage menu with different pricing. Then there’s the free refills on popcorn and soda, and a loyalty program for movie goers.

“You can do that as many times as you want,” Geiger said of the refilling, which has its own self-serve station between the theaters and ticket buying station.

The Michigan-based company, with more than 20 venues, is all about serving mid-size markets. This is its first venture with the Mall’s owner, Georgia-based Hull Property Group (HPG).

“We have a great relationship with them now and we are looking at other projects,” Geiger said of HPG.

Geiger also liked Kingsport’s population base.

“I just think it’s a great market,” he said. “It’s a beautiful city to not have a good theater. These are the markets we look for. I knew instantly when I came to Kingsport that we wanted to be here. I think we’re going to do real well.”

HPG Marketing Director Coles Hull Doyle pointed out that in addition to the movie operation, the company continues to deliver on renovating the Mall and giving the public a better shopping environment.

“You will see we installed a few graphics letting folks know we are under renovation,” she said in an email. “They show examples of what the new shopping environment will look/feel like including images of lighting, carpet, paint, graphics on sheetrock walls covering vacant bays, etc. They aren't renderings but will give you and others coming to the Mall a good sense of what the finished renovation will look like. If you enter on the lower level at the new NCG entrance you will see the graphics on a barricade wall as you walk to the theater.

“We are committed to the future of this property and are looking forward to what is ahead!”

Established in 1977, HPG is one of the largest privately owned retail real estate companies in the United States and has an owned portfolio in excess of 14.5 million square feet across 13 states. HPG’s track record include repurposing old shopping malls.

“We are dedicated to providing customers with a quality shopping experience and a large part of that is working to bring strong tenants to the property. NCG Cinema is a first class addition to the Mall and we are excited for Dunham’s Sports to open later this fall. These new tenants coupled with the aesthetic transformation that the renovation will bring will help set this Mall back on a path for success,” said Jim Hull, HPG’s managing principal. He pledged last year his company would not let the Mall fail.

The shopping center still has two anchor stores — J.C Penney and Belk — but has been losing tenants and faces stiff competition, mainly from The Pinnacle development in Bristol, Tenn. The Mall lost its third anchor, Sears, earlier this year.

The Kingsport Economic Development Board (KEDB) last February approved a Payment In Lieu Of Taxes (PILOT) agreement that would allow for a $2.3 million incentive over an 11-year period and require HPG to invest a minimum of $4.6 million in the facility over a five-year phase one period. The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the deal last year.

City officials noted the mall’s situation: A 2014 total property valuation of $29.7 million that went to $16.7 million in 2015, and then was sold to HPG in June 2016 for about $5 million.