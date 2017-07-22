Eastman: We haven't transferred IT jobs to India

However, the global specialty chemical company’s India team members have “greatly reduced Eastman’s dependence on contract resources and have allowed Eastman IT to better meet a growing global demand for IT services,” Eastman spokesman Brad Belote noted in an email.

Belote said Eastman in 2014 established an IT services team located in Hyderabad, India.

“The IT team is staffed with Eastman employees and is focused on meeting the growing demand for IT services in Asia while reducing Eastman’s dependence on contract IT services,” Belote pointed out. “Although the Eastman IT team in Hyderabad remains a small portion of Eastman’s global IT staff, the team has grown to support many corporate IT systems and continues to reduce Eastman’s dependence for global IT contract services. Eastman IT team members in Hyderabad continue to work closely with IT professionals based at our global headquarters in Kingsport, Tenn., where we provide primary global support for corporate systems.

“Eastman continues to serve a leadership role in providing high quality U.S.-based jobs.”

In its first quarter report to shareholders, Eastman pointed to reaping benefits from continued aggressive cost management. The company also recently reported switching out contractors after competitive bidding processes.

According to www.payscale.com, an information technology specialist in India earns an average of 907,977 rupees, or about $14,000 in U.S. dollars. According to www.glassdoor.com, an average IT salary in Kingsport pays $53,360.