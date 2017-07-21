The ribbon was cut on NCG Cinema’s 10-screen venue at the Fort Henry Mall, and it all opens for business today.

Kingsport Vice Mayor Mike McIntire said having an excellent movie experience for citizens was important to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

“It’s certainly a quality of life issue … and we’re just glad you are here,” McIntire told NCG President Jeff Geiger and his group of workers at the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce event. “NCG has invested a lot of money in this property, and I know we will enjoy coming to the theater here.”

NCG Cinema boasts 10 fully renovated auditoriums in addition to an expanded lobby and improved digital displays, projectors and sound systems. The theater also has new ceilings, paint, flooring, lighting, restrooms and signage. NCG offers affordable movie tickets, free refills on popcorn and soda, select $5 movie tickets on Tuesdays and a loyalty program for moviegoers.

NCG takes over from Frank Theaters, which vacated the mall earlier this year after reaching an agreement with mall owner Hull Property Group.

Geiger said when company officials first saw the mall and theater operation, they knew it would be a big undertaking.

“We had big ideas, a big vision for what we wanted to do, and I think it came true,” Geiger said. “We wanted to move the front out and make this a nice open lobby — a modern, clean, nice feeling. … I think we accomplished that. We’re excited to be in Kingsport.”