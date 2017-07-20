Movies returning to Fort Henry Mall on Friday

The new theater will open as mall owner Hull Property Group continues to make progress on the multi-million dollar renovation of the property that began earlier this summer.

“The opening of NCG Cinema will bring new life to the Fort Henry Mall. The theater is top notch, and I’m confident the community will enjoy the improvements to the moviegoing experience. This is the first of many advances to come here at the Fort Henry Mall, and we look forward to the transformation ahead,” Ky Widener, senior vice president of leasing for Georgia-based Hull Property Group, said in a news release.

NCG Cinema features 10 fully renovated auditoriums in addition to an expanded lobby and improved digital displays, projectors and sound systems. The theater also has new ceilings, paint, flooring, lighting, restrooms and signage. NCG offers affordable movie tickets, free refills on popcorn and soda, select $5 movie tickets on Tuesdays and a loyalty program for moviegoers, according to the release.

“We are dedicated to providing customers with a quality shopping experience, and a large part of that is working to bring strong tenants to the property. NCG Cinema is a first-class addition to the mall, and we are excited for Dunham’s Sports to open later this fall. These new tenants, coupled with the aesthetic transformation that the renovation will bring, will help set this mall back on a path for success,” said Jim Hull, managing principal of Hull Property Group.

NCG will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. followed by a friends and family event. The theater will open for business on Friday, and patrons can view movie times by visiting www.ncgmovies.com/kingsport or calling the NCG showtime line at (423) 723-8090.

Hull Property Group purchased the Fort Henry Mall in June 2016 and worked closely with local leadership to create a plan to revitalize the shopping center and attract new tenants to the property. Hull launched a full scale interior renovation in May, with exterior renovations to follow. The mall will remain open and operate during normal business hours as the renovation continues.