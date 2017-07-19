Meade Tractor HQ will go to Tri-Cities Crossing

A $4 million plus investment, the location at the Tri-Cities Crossing will employ more than 30 people and will open in early 2018. The facility, the chamber said, will accommodate all corporate offices and its Tri-Cities Construction store. Meade Tractor is a John Deere dealer.

The chamber plans to hold a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, July 24 at 11:30 a.m. at the site.

“We chose the Kingsport/Tri-Cities Crossing area as our new corporate headquarters based on the excellent proximity for the Tri-Cities market and the potential for growth with access to two interstates,” Meade Tractor President Chuck Meade said in a prepared relase. “We have locations in Nashville, Louisville and Knoxville, but we chose Kingsport and the Tri-Cities market as our headquarters based on the region’s excellent workforce, quality of living, along with the city of Kingsport’s support.”

Kingsport Mayor John Clark noted: “Meade Tractor’s investment is great and hopefully a catalyst for more economic development in this area.”

The chamber release added the company has plans for expansion opportunities in the future.

“We greatly applaud and appreciate Meade Tractor’s decision to locate its corporate headquarters in Kingsport,” Kingsport Economic Development Board Chair Bill Dudney said. “The company’s $4 million investment is a significant step forward in our efforts to attract business to an important gateway into our community. Meade Tractor’s decision to locate at Tri-Cities Crossing will most definitely serve as a catalyst for future development at that property.”

Meade Tractor began operations in 2010 with the purchase of a local John Deere dealer in Abingdon, Va. During the past seven years, Meade Tractor has expanded and currently has 18 locations across Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina, Kentucky and West Virginia. The company recently announced an acquisition in Kentucky that will add an additional four stores for a total of 22 locations. The company is controlled by the Meade family who were all born and raised in Coeburn, Va., and who currently reside in the Tri-Cities area.

Businessman Rick Hill is also considering locating an auto mall at the Tri-Cities Crossing.