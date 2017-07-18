Big Kingsport project is still alive

A July 3 contract deadline for a Georgia developer to close on the old Supermarket Row property on Sullivan Street has passed, but the developer still wants the site to build a $30 million upscale housing project, Kingsport Economic Development Board (KEDB) Chairman Bill Dudney reported on Tuesday.

KEDB owns the fire-damaged site where a former grocery store resides and was going to sell it to Suwanee, Ga.-based Crossgate Partners LLC for nearly $2 million.

“They were disappointed they were not able to close on time, however, they had every intention of doing so,” Dudney told board members. “They put some good faith money on deposit with us sometime back, and they had the right to have that money refunded to them because they had not received their financing in time … however as a show of good faith, they said they would not ask for that refund of that deposit because they intend to close. We received a complete closing package today from them. Unfortunately we haven’t had a chance to review it … if the documents are in order we are going to close on that property … we are cautiously optimistic they will deliver the product that has been anticipated for a long time with this community … keep your fingers crossed.”

The construction timeline, Dudney noted, would be determined by the developer.

Crossgate Managing Director Randy Moore said last year his firm planned Town Park Lofts, a four-story building with a variety of one bedroom and two bedroom units with floor plans varying from 720 to 1,250 square feet with minimum nine-foot-high ceilings.

The project summary also called for a resort-style pool, clubhouse, fitness center, secure access, Wi-Fi connectivity, designer kitchens with granite countertops and 8,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space. The building design called for entrances off Sullivan and Press streets.

Rents at the Town Park Lofts, Moore said last year, were expected to range from $900 to $1,300 per month.

The city of Kingsport projected the deal’s total economic impact at $48.3 million, including a $1.7 million retail impact and estimating it would create more than 400 jobs.

A city of Kingsport document also pointed out millennials prefer to live in the type of mixed-use communities where they can be close to shops, restaurants and offices.

The deal has been worked on since 2012, when the Model City Coalition identified a need for upscale housing. That same year, the KEDB secured a loan to purchase the Supermarket Row site for $1.77 million. The next year, an apartment feasibility study indicated a demand for 250 units at the site. Then, in 2014, the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen changed the site’s zoning to accommodate high-density apartments.

Dudney indicated the deal has been a long journey.

“Anytime you talk about a project of this scope, there are lots of issues to be resolved,” he said. “They are also working on multiple projects in other states. They recently closed on a very large project and now they are focused on this project in Kingsport.”