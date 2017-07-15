Decor Exchange opens new addition

“Now we have almost 14,000 square feet,” said Lesa Horner, owner of the home furnishings consignment business. “What we do is help people sell their furniture and their home décor. People either bring it in or schedule to have it picked up. We keep it for three months and once it sells, we get 50 percent of the selling price.”

Existing furniture is marked down about every 30 to 45 days, Horne noted.

“People can bring in a small piece of furniture or accessories,” she said of how the business operates. “They can bring up to 20 items a day Monday through Friday without an appointment. Most days we get at least between 10 and 20 people a day bringing 20 items a day. We get a lot of new stuff every day. We’re still working on expanding a little bit more.”

She indicated the supplier base varies.

“We get a lot of people who are downsizing,” Horne explained. “We get a lot of people who are redecorating. We get people who are moving away or have just moved here, and what they have in their old house doesn’t work in their new house. They don’t have room for it, or it doesn’t look good in their new home. We do have people who go to yard sales or estate sales. They buy things and bring it here (to resale) and make a profit.”

The business has come a long way since being in a 1,500-square-foot location on Center Street.

“In 2004 I was a single mom and wanted to do something on my own,” Horne recalled. “I loved going to yard sales and thrift stores. I kept thinking ‘There ought to be a place to have all the good stuff.’ I started out downtown and went to yard sales all summer to fill up a little 1,500 square feet shop on Center Street.”

Décor Exchange is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. You can contact the store at 423/246-4663.