Cooper Standard to expand at Phipps Bend

“This expansion is the result of additional Cooper Standard customers putting business into our Surgoinsville facility,” Joe Wood, Cooper Standard plant manager, said in a prepared release. “We are confident that we will be able to continue recruiting dedicated employees from Hawkins County to produce the high-quality products our customers expect.”

Cooper Standard manufactures coolant tube and hose assemblies, transmission oil cooling lines, and fuel and brake lines at the Hawkins County facility. Current employment was listed at about 380 workers.

“Cooper Standard has been a leader of the automotive supply industry in Hawkins County for 27 years,” Larry Elkins, chairman of the Hawkins County Industrial Development Board, said. “Cooper Standard has remained strong throughout the years and continues to grow and prosper. We are excited about this expansion and new job creation. We are very grateful to Cooper Standard for its continued commitment and investment in Hawkins County.”

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam noted: “We’re proud that Tennessee remains a place where our dedicated workforce still makes things. The automotive sector continues to be a major source of job creation in Tennessee and I’m pleased Cooper Standard has decided to add new jobs in Surgoinsville. This expansion is great news for Hawkins County and brings us closer to making Tennessee the No. 1 location in the Southeast for high quality jobs.”