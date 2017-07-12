Power plant in Wise County marks fifth year

Dominion will mark the fifth anniversary of its Virginia City Hybrid Energy Center on Wednesday. Since beginning commercial operations in 2012, the 610-megawatt facility has produced a total of 16.6 million megawatt hours of electricity, enough to power 4.2 billion homes for an hour.

The power station has also pumped a total of $489 million into the region over the last five years via payroll, fuel purchases, taxes and as a funding source for charitable donations to local causes and organizations.

The facility burns coal, waste coal and biomass to spin the turbines and the economy. In the last five years, the plant has used 10.8 million tons of fuel: 7.7 million tons of coal, 536,000 tons of biomass and 2.5 million tons of waste coal, the latter also leading to the elimination of unsightly and environmentally hazardous “gob” piles left at old mining sites.

The power plant also employs 118 full-time workers. The total payroll over the last five years including labor, taxes and benefits is nearly $6.6 million. Property taxes paid to Wise County and St. Paul during that period are in excess of $48.3 million.