Family practice opens in Hancock County Hospital

The practice, which recently opened inside the facility, provides patients with care that puts them on the path to better health, according to Wellmont Health System.

The practice is a department of the hospital but is managed by Wellmont Medical Associates, the umbrella organization for all of Wellmont Health System’s integrated medical practices except cardiology.

“We’re delighted to provide this outlet for patients who might be experiencing a minor illness that can be treated in a primary care setting,” said Rebecca Beck, the hospital’s president. “It’s also exciting because our medical providers in this clinic will be able to work with their patients to develop short-term and long-term strategies to improve their health so they are less prone to ongoing health concerns.”

Ken Smith, chairman of the hospital’s board of directors, said patients will benefit from having this practice inside the hospital because they will have access to additional services should doctors need to examine their condition in greater depth. The hospital has X-ray and laboratory services on-site for needed testing and evaluation.

“Having this practice in the hospital has enhanced the continuum of care we can offer patients, which is extremely helpful because of the distance from this practice to other medical facilities,” Smith said. “Our hospital has provided a valuable service to the community since it opened 12 years ago, and it is thrilling to see Wellmont invest further in our facility so we have the capability to treat a broad spectrum of health needs.”

John Short, M.D., and Casey Johnson, a physician assistant, serve as the medical providers for the new practice. Wellmont said both have lengthy careers of improving the health of patients in Hancock County.