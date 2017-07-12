Gymboree closing Crazy 8 location in Fort Henry Mall

One of the stores on the list is the Crazy 8 location in the Fort Henry Mall.

The San Francisco-based Gymboree filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in June, saying it would close 375 of its 1,300 stores as part of a comprehensive financial restructuring and recapitalization plan.

According to a press release from the company, mostly Gymboree and Crazy 8 stores are on the list to be closed. The only other Crazy 8 closing in Tennessee is in Hendersonville,

Gymboree has secured commitments for $35 million in financing from a majority of its existing lenders and up to $273.5 million in additional financing.

The company opened a chain of clothing stores named Gymboree in 1986 offering coordinating children's clothing, from newborn to size 10. Gymboree currently operates 630 Gymboree stores, 150 Gymboree outlets, 130 Janie & Jack and 290 Crazy 8 stores in the United States.

