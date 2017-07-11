Politics, burgers and hot dogs

More than 100 business leaders and elected officials were treated to all of that during a Kingsport Chamber of Commerce Legislative Barbecue held at the farmers market.

U.S. Rep. Phil Roe insisted the situation in Washington, D.C., “is not as bad as people say it is.”

Roe, R-Tenn., also stressed he is getting more access to the White House under President Donald Trump

“I’ve spent hours with (Vice President) Mike Pence. … I’ve been in the Oval Office and the West Wing with the president and sat down and had personal conversations. That never happened with (President) Obama,” Roe noted.

Roe, chairman of the House Committee on Veterans Affairs (VA), also hailed Congress passing a bill allowing poor performing VA employees to be fired.

“We in America spend more money on our veterans than any other nation in the world. … The president wants the VA to be fixed so he charged us to do that,” Roe said.

Northeast Tennessee GOP lawmakers, meanwhile, told their individual stories in wrapping up the Tennessee General Assembly’s last legislative session.

State Rep. Timothy Hill, R-Blountville, described his “once-in-a-lifetime legislative career opportunity” — passing a bill to allow the Tri-Cities Airport Authority to borrow money and issue revenue bonds. The measure would also allow the airport’s partners — Northeast Tennessee city and county governments — to pledge their “full faith and credit and unlimited taxing power” as guarantors to pay the principal and interest on bonds.

The legislative measure hopes to help the airport’s Aerospace Park aviation development project. The site has 160 available acres, but only 21 are state-certified and ready to be built on.

State Rep. Bud Hulsey, R-Kingsport, said he likes to take existing bills and fix what’s wrong with them. One, said Hulsey, would be changing the post-conviction rights of death row inmates because he said it’s unfair for district attorneys general.

“Taxpayers pay for both sides of the equation … they pay a prosecutor to put him in jail and a public defender to get them out,” Hulsey said.

State Rep. John Crawford, R-Kingsport, pointed to a bill he passed allowing nonprofits seeking financial assistance to streamline their audit reporting by filling out a form from the comptroller’s office.

As a result, said Crawford, organizations like the Downtown Kingsport Association will save money.

“They could save hundreds or thousands of dollars,” Crawford stressed. “It could save another organization $50,000.”

Deputy Comptroller Jason Mumpower declared the state is in the best financial position he has seen in his 21 years as a lawmaker and member of the comptroller’s office.

“It all goes to the stewardship of the members of the General Assembly and the governor,” Mumpower said. “It is paying big dividends.”