Contractors out, contractors in at Eastman

But it appears many of those jobs will be sticking around.

Brock LLC and Day & Zimmerman have filed Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) notices with the state.

Both firms have contracted with Kingsport-based Eastman Chemical Co.

In its first quarter report to shareholders, the global specialty chemical company pledged aggressive cost management to get back on an earnings growth path.

Brock, in its filing, said it will lay off 507 workers effective August 21.

“The company stated that since the work has been awarded to another contractor, it is likely that there will be an opportunity for many of the affected employees to go to work for the new contractor,” Brock’s filing said.

Day & Zimmerman notified the state that it would close its South Wilcox Drive operation effective June 30 in a move that would affect 140 workers, according to its WARN filing with the state.

In an emailed statement, Eastman spokesman Brad Belote said of the WARN notices: “After an extensive and thoughtful review of responses received through a competitive bidding process, Eastman has selected Partner Industrial to provide soft civil crafts (scaffolding, insulation, painting, etc.) for its Kingsport, Tenn., site. Eastman has also selected Brock to continue providing operation support services for the Kingsport site. Both selections ensure Eastman’s cost position for those services is competitive and in line with the market. The bidding process is a normal business practice and pursuant to Eastman’s policy to periodically request bids for services. Eastman’s service providers are key partners in our efforts to continually improve cost and quality while driving growth.”

As for replacing Day & Zimmerman, Belote said: “After extensive and thoughtful review of several contractors’ bids, Eastman selected S&B Engineers & Constructors, Ltd. to provide continuing engineering services for its Kingsport, Tenn., and Longview, Tex., operations.”