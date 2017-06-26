VCEDA approves Seed Capital grants, zip line cash

The authority also provided a grant from a separate fund to assist the development and installation of a multiple line zip line attraction at The Breaks Interstate Park in Dickenson County.

Small businesses no older than 3 years old with less than 10 employees were eligible apply for the dollar-for-dollar Seed Capital grants up to $15,000. Applicants worked with the Small Business Development Centers at Southwest Virginia and Mountain Empire community colleges to prepare applications to include detailed business and financial plans.

The initial group of five business recipients include Essential Roots and Herbs LLC in Lee County, a wholesale botanical outfit, and Sugar Hill Brewing Co., a brewpub in St. Paul that serves craft beers onsite and operates a full-service restaurant.

Others include Foxtail Orchards Cabins and Campgrounds LLC in Tazewell County; Ridgeview Delimart and Wolfpack Den in Dickenson County, a convenience store and deli that provides concessions for school athletic events, businesses and government organizations; and The Well Coffee Shop LLC in Tazewell that serves specialty coffees and pastries.

"VCEDA recognizes that small business plays a crucial role in the stability and diversification of our economy in the coalfield region. We also learned there are various loan programs, but very few grant funding sources, for small business," said VCEDA Executive Director/General Counsel Jonathan Belcher. "Congratulations to all these small businesses in our region."

The VCEDA board also closed a grant for up to $188,000 to help finance construction and installation of a new zip line attraction at The Breaks Interstate Park in Dickenson County.

By state statute, 50 percent of the civil penalties collected by the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy are transferred quarterly to VCEDA earmarked for improvements at The Breaks.

"Our coalfield counties identified tourism as an economic development opportunity they wanted to pursue years ago," Belcher said. "The Breaks Interstate Park has been one of the primary tourism venues we have supported through the years, and we continue that support now with this grant for their zip line project."