All of that is coming together for some small businesses on Netherland Inn Road making money along a section of the South Fork of Holston River, including the Riverfront Seafood Co., GRIP Outdoor and Hibbert-Davis River Brews.

The business group, known as the Kingsport Riverfront Alliance, is unofficially branding their efforts as the “Kingsport On The Holston” or the KOHO River District.

Alliance spokesman and former Kingsport alderman candidate Rack Cross declared KOHO is on the cusp of rapid growth.

“We’ve noticed lots of pictures in the media we’re seeing people on the river fishing and kayaking,” Cross said. “In the past we used the river in a lot of our Kingsport promotional material and the river was simply empty of people.”

The businesses are strategically located next to Kingsport’s Greenbelt filled with walkers and cyclists. A historic site, the Netherland Inn, is nearby, in addition to Riverfront Park. The river’s water quality has also improved dramatically over the last few years, according to studies.

“We need to point out just how clean the river actually is at this point in time,” GRIP Outdoor Owner Craig Widner said. “ … I see the water studies and the species of fish living in that river. Thirty years ago there were two. Now there are 30 … the river is really clean.”

Cross, who is also a former Kingsport Development Services coordinator and avid birdwatcher, said he was responsible for recruiting GRIP Outdoor, which offers kayaks, fishing kayaks, and SOLO Skiff motorized kayaks for purchase along with kayak and river tube rentals.

“Craig Widner was bound for another state to take his kayak and tube rental business, and I coaxed him into coming to Kingsport,” Cross said. “His landlord is Urban Synergy, John and Angela Vachon, and they upgraded the building on the river … Angela Vachon was the first to coin KOHO.”

A previous initiative, called the Kingsport Landing project, was called upon to be revisited at the OneKingsport Summit in March 2016.

But the river synergy is building on its own right now, said Kingsport Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Jud Teague.

“It’s increasing a lot of foot traffic to the river, which we want,” Teague noted. “Eight or nine years ago, there was a study paid for by the city and some consultants came in and created a master plan for the area from the (Industry Drive) roundabout to the Rotherwood neighborhood. That started it, then the economy didn’t fare so well for awhile so it didn’t come back up on the radar until the mayor’s summit year before last. Obviously our organization supports developing the river because we feel like that would attract visitors to that destination. We have a downtown river. Knoxville is the next closest place that has that. So this is an opportunity to grow the businesses.”

Teague said an economic impact study hasn’t yet been done on the KOHO District, but he indicated that will be done.

The plan moving forward, said Teague, is to develop more access points to the district, including the ballfields in Domtar Park across the river.

“We need an ADA (Americans With Disabilities Act) compliant connection to the ballfields,” Cross noted.

Even without the connection to the ballfields, where dozens of travel baseball tournaments will be held this summer, Widner said KOHO is becoming a destination.

“It’s kind of following the lead of places like San Antonio, where they have the Riverwalk and Owensboro, Ky., everything they have there centers around the river,” Widner pointed out. “We’re trying to have a destination in Kingsport as opposed to somewhere to hang out … our vision for what we’re doing is to create an Asheville-type situation … nobody has what we have in Kingsport. All we have to do is market it well.”