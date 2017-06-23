What will be Ramsey’s next job? Lobbying

The retired lawmaker told a Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors (NETAR) legislative luncheon on Thursday that he’ll be lobbying for Realtors and others.

Ramsey, a Blountville Republican who served as lieutenant governor and speaker of the Tennessee Senate for 10 years, noted a ban on him lobbying state lawmakers expires in November.

“I’ll be working for you,” Ramsey told NETAR members.

Ramsey, a Realtor and auctioneer, said he’s been hired as a member of the Nashville-based Farrar and Bates law firm headed up by his old friend, Tennessee Association of Realtors lobbyist Russ Farrar.

When asked why he isn’t establishing his own lobbying firm, Ramsey responded: “I don’t want the responsibilities or overhead. I think I can work with someone every day and Russ is that person. He already has a client list … have you seen the price of rentals in Nashville?”

Farrar praised Northeast Tennessee lawmakers and advised NETAR members how well TAR represents them.

Farrar said lawmakers passed a statute of limitations on taking legal action against appraisers. TAR, Farrar added, successfully negotiated a satisfactory result on a bill that would have allowed Limited Liability Companies to sell their own properties.

TAR also supported an effort to phase out the Professional Privilege Tax, said Farrar.

“This legislature has done more to roll back taxes than anything I’ve seen in 30 years, and be interested in local businesses,” Farrar declared.

State Sen. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol, pointed out none of the Northeast Tennessee lawmakers are Realtors.

“We will vote on and make decisions that impact your business … we can make your job easier or more difficult. Hopefully we make it easier,” Lundberg told NETAR members. “Russ (Farrar) is a powerhouse in Nashville … he is respected and admired across the aisle.”

At the federal level, U.S. Rep. Phil Roe’s field representative, Bill Darden, said Congress is focused on health care and tax reform.

“(Roe) told me ‘There’s more good going on than anybody is hearing about, than anybody has reported,” Darden said. “For your information, there is more good happening and more legislation being done that you’re not hearing about.”