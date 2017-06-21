JOANN opens new store on Stone Drive

The opening brings a one-stop option for shoppers to find the encouragement and supplies they need to complete any creative project. JOANN offers an extensive range of crafting, floral and seasonal accessories, fabrics, tools and finished merchandise, as well as in-store classes and project ideas. To celebrate the opening, shoppers will enjoy three days of giveaways, special pricing and more.

“We are excited to join the Kingsport community and look forward to inspiring the creativity of our new neighbors,” Bryan Pugh, executive vice president of store operations at JOANN, said in a prepared release. “As always, our customers can count on finding dynamic high quality fabrics, new product lines, and the latest trends in crafts in this new store. The passion and expertise of our local Team Members, combined with our quality products and project inspiration, will help each of our customers find his or her creative happy place.”

Festivities will run Thursday, June 22, through Saturday, June 24, with doors opening at 9 a.m. each day. A ribbon-cutting ceremony with Kingsport Vice Mayor Mike McIntire will take place at 8:45 a.m. Thursday and will officially open the store.

Other celebration activities will include:

• Enter to Win – One $500 JOANN gift card will be awarded over the course of the three-day event.

• Mystery Giveaway – The first 120 guests each day will receive JOANN gift cards ranging in value from $10-$250.

• Hot Savings – Special grand opening sales and offers will be available throughout the store.

• Reusable Tote Bags – Customers who spend $25 or more will receive free tote bags (while supplies last).

• Teacher Appreciation Day – All day Saturday, teachers will receive 15% off their total purchase with current teacher ID.

• Kids Crafts & Balloon Artist – Kids can make their own crafts to take home Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (while supplies last), and also receive an artist-made balloon.

In addition to an ongoing in-store merchandise and cash donation program benefiting national charitable partners, JOANN will make a donation to support education in Kingsport. As part of the JOANN Inspired to Help program, Andrew Jackson Elementary school will receive a $2,000 grant to fund the educational project of its choosing.

"As a proud new Kingsport business, JOANN is pleased to contribute to the future of this community,” said Pugh. “We look forward to continuing that support throughout the year, and for years to come."

For updates on the new store, visit joann.com/kingsport.