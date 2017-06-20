Hawkins IDB not enthusiastic about proposed move to 'old jail' facility

For the past decade, the IDB has been located in offices on the second floor of the U.S. Bank building at 104 E. Main St. in Rogersville. The offices are rented by the county for $600 per month with all utilities included.

During Monday's Budget Committee meeting, Chairman Stacy Vaughan noted it’s been suggested by some commissioners that the IDB be moved into vacant offices in what's now known as the County Administrative Building where the county mayor's offices are located on Washington Street.

There is vacant office space in that building where the sheriff's office, chief deputy’s office and detectives' offices cubicles were located prior to the opening of the Justice Center in 2010. Also currently vacant is the entire old jail located downstairs.

IDB Coordinator Rebecca Baker said the smaller space would be an issue because the IDB is the service provider for the Hawkins County office of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA). As a result, the IDB must provide office space for WIOA as well.

"WIOA operates on a federal grant administered by Walters State, and they are adding an additional $100,000 to their budget this upcoming year and will also be hiring another full-time employee," Baker told the Budget Committee on Monday. "We will have three full-time employees with WIOA, plus one part time, and we have to have office space for those folks as well. In addition to that, they have to have a private space to do testing for young people, to set up the computers, and there has to be space for a proctor to be in there for the testing."

As for the IDB itself, Baker stressed the importance of having a "presentable office space" to host corporate executives who come to Hawkins County seeking locations for potential industrial development.

"Most of the industries we bring in do not want to be seen by the public," Baker added. "They want it to be private. They want it to be confidential. Coming in and out of the mayor's office, with the public down here, and anyone else here who might go out and talk about it in the community, they're not going to want that."

IDB Chairman Larry Elkins told the Times-News on Tuesday he's concerned about the image Hawkins County will leave potential industrial recruits if the IDB is located "in the old jail." As an industrial recruiter, Elkins said there aren't many worse places to bring corporate CEOs and presidents than an old jail.

Vaughan noted that it has been suggested by some commissioners that the UT Agricultural Extension Office could be moved into the County Administrative Building as well. The Agricultural Extension Office is currently located in a commercial building at 850 W. Main St. Suite No. 1 in Rogersville.

"I kind of felt the same way, that space would be an issue," Vaughan said.

Baker said privacy for her clients would be the biggest problem.

Prior to moving into its current location, the IDB had its offices in the 180-year-old Kenner House in Rogersville. But the IDB and other tenants in that building had to move out due to structural issues.