Dominion exploring hydro pumped storage potential

"In light of the passage of the amendment to the law, we are investigating the feasibility of locating such a facility somewhere in Southwest Virginia's coalfield region," said Dominion Energy spokesman Greg Edwards.

The utility has already begun the process of identifying potential sites, he added, for what is also referred to as a closed loop pump storage hydroelectric facility. Essentially, the system consists of an upper altitude water reservoir that releases water via pipe through generators into a lower altitude reservoir during times of peak electricity demand.

The water is then pumped during a period of low demand (generally overnight when most people are asleep) back uphill to the higher altitude reservoir.

Edwards said the utility has already "found hundreds of potential sites" across the seven coal-producing counties of Southwest Virginia and is in the process of narrowing the list "down to a handful" that seem most promising.

"What we've started to do is keep the public fully informed about what we hope to do and through this entire process keep people informed about it," he said. "In a couple of months we expect to have potential sites identified and then notify the potentially affected landowners and schedule public meetings, where people can receive information and ask questions, and learn what this could mean for the economy and tax base and employment."

Legislation introduced in the Virginia House of Delegates during the 2017 session by state Delegate Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City, amended existing law to authorize a utility to petition the State Corporation Commission for approval of a rate adjustment for recovery of the costs of pumped storage hydroelectricity generation facilities located in the seven coal-producing counties.

Dominion Energy — the operator of the $1.8 billion, 585-megawatt Virginia City Hybrid Energy Center, a power plant fired by coal and wood chips in St. Paul that came on line in 2012 — is no stranger to pumped hydroelectric storage facilities, having operated the world's current largest such system for the past several years in Bath County.

"It produces more power than the Hoover Dam. But what we're looking into the potential of doing in Southwest Virginia most likely wouldn't be as big, probably not on the scale of, what we've got in Bath County," Edwards said. "So we have experience with pump storage already. This is not a new, reinventing the wheel kind of thing. There are several around the world. This acts like a big battery, is what it does, in the form of stored water."

The pumped storage concept is not classified as a renewable energy source because of the power needed to pump the water back uphill. But because that operation takes place during a period of low demand, "it is much cheaper" to achieve, Edwards said.

"The trouble with renewables is, it's intermittent. It's only when the wind blows or the sun shines," he said. "One of the issues with renewables is how to store excess energy that would be available when needed. Usually electricity is used when it's produced. The advantage to pumped storage is the ability to store energy for peak demand periods."

Edwards said folks should not expect to see a pumped storage facility any time soon.

"It's a long process, and we anticipate a roughly equivalent time frame that folks around here saw with the Virginia City Hybrid Energy Center," he said.

For that project, Dominion looked for potential sites and went through the myriad regulatory hoops including four years' worth of planning and permitting starting in 2004, began construction in 2008 and it was operational in 2012.

"We anticipate a similar time frame before a pumped storage project would go operational," Edwards said. "And once it would go operational, you would see significant tax benefits to the county it would be located."

Dominion's power plant in St. Paul provides more than $6 million in annual tax revenues, split between Wise County and the town of St. Paul, Edwards said.

In a related front, Virginia 9th District Congressman Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, recently introduced legislation at the federal level to promote pumped storage hydropower in Virginia's coalfields as well.

"Our state legislators have worked hard to facilitate the deployment of this technology in the coalfields, and my bill provides the support necessary to complement their work from the federal level," he said in a recent press release.

"At a couple of hearings earlier this year, I raised this issue as a possibility that some are exploring as a way to re-purpose abandoned mine lands that already have much of the infrastructure in place to accommodate these projects. Sites that could be considered in Southwest Virginia are especially attractive since they use clean, non-acidic water for use in the system."

Griffith said pumped storage facilities "could be a real benefit to our coalfield regions in the form of jobs, economic development and energy security."

Griffith's bill directs the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to impose licensing conditions only as necessary to protect public safety or that are reasonable, economically feasible and essential to protect fish and wildlife resources.

"I applaud Congressman Griffith for his leadership on this legislation," Kilgore said. "Hydro pump storage power plants could help Southwest Virginia remain the energy provider of Virginia. Congressman Griffith's belief in all the above energy sources will help move America toward energy independence."

State Sen. Ben Chafin, R-Lebanon, who took the lead in moving the bill through the state Senate, said Griffith "has always been a great partner to work with for the betterment of Southwest Virginia. His legislation, similar to legislation we passed on the state level, will help fast track the process for hydro pump storage. These facilities will create jobs and help our localities financially."