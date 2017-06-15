Associated Orthopaedics moving to new home

The medical group practice opened its door in 1953 on West Ravine Street near Holston Valley Medical Center, and now it’s coming back to that area.

The practice is leaving the Indian Path Medical Center campus and will start seeing patients at its new $4.3 million facility on June 28, according to Associated Orthopaedics CEO Michael Whittaker.

“It’s a state-of-the-art orthopaedic facility,” Whittaker said as workers applied finishing touches to the nearly 24,000-square-foot building. “Everything here has been done to make sure the patient has an absolute positive patient experience every time they come through. The design has been thought through very well. We wanted to make sure that as patients come in, they are respected, have an efficient visit and are able to get in and out quickly.”

The practice, said Whittaker, will continue to offer the full gamut of musculoskeletal care, whether it involves injuries to the shoulder, back, hips, knees, ankles, arms or wrists.

Associated Orthopaedics’ coverage area is primarily the Tri-Cities, but it also sees patients from Southwest Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

“The (practice) partners looked at a wide range of options. They were emphatic they wanted to stay in Kingsport and go to a site that made sense,” Whittaker noted. “Here we’ve really tried to take technology to another level. We’re introducing Clearwave touchscreen check-in which will reduce the amount of time for a patient to check in so they aren’t sitting in the waiting room forever.”