Rabbit Transport is on the move

New business Rabbit Transport is offering rides within the city limits of Kingsport, but it also has taken riders to Tri-Cities Airport and has gone as far as Cherokee, N.C., said business owner Randy White.

“We go to beauty parlors, doctors’ offices,” he said. “I’m not affiliated with Uber. … My nickname is White Rabbit, so that’s how (the business name) came. We are non-smoking, it’s air conditioned. The van is totally secured. Insurance is covered commercially. … I try to give people a fair price for my services.”

Business hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Call (423) 341-5886 to get a ride.