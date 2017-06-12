Kingsport businessman pleads guilty to felony tax evasion

The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to Friday’s guilty plea of Manjit Inderpal Dhaliwal to a Class E felony.

Judge R. Jerry Beck accepted Dhaliwal’s guilty plea to one count of tax evasion. He was fined $2,000, and Beck placed him on two years of supervised probation. Restitution has been paid in full. Dhaliwal is a managing member of M&M Mart in Kingsport. A Sullivan County grand jury previously indicted Dhaliwal on tax evasion.

“Our state’s tax structure depends on voluntary taxpayer compliance to remit money collected from customers,” said Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano. “Taxpayers who fail to remit collected taxes violate the public trust and the criminal laws of Tennessee. This guilty plea highlights our rigorous and impartial administration of the state’s tax laws.”

The Department pursued this criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney General Barry Staubus’ office. Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee's revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).

